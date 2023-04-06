Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch Sells 20,275 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $206.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

