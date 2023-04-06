Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch Sells 20,275 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $206.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

