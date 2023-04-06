Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

