Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 878,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,719. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.