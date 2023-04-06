Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 1,416,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,257. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

