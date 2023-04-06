Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

