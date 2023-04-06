Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 871,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,740. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

