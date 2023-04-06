Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 100,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,066,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 263,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 189,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

