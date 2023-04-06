Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.99

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €138.99 ($151.08) and traded as high as €154.00 ($167.39). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €151.18 ($164.33), with a volume of 682,598 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($156.52) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.06.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

