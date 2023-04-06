Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

BFS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 28,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $911.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

