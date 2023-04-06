Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 237,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.37. 518,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

