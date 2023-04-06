Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.21

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and traded as high as $148.76. Safran shares last traded at $148.76, with a volume of 1,034 shares changing hands.

Safran Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33.

About Safran

(Get Rating)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.