Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
NYSE:RSI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $616.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive
In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 665,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,174.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 665,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,174.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,084 in the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.