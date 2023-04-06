RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 895 ($11.12) and last traded at GBX 895 ($11.12). 1,520,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,022,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906 ($11.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.66) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital raised RS Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.80) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,032.86 ($12.83).

RS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 953.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 947.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

