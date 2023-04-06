Royal Bank of Canada Trims NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Target Price to C$10.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NWHUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NWHUF stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.52.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
