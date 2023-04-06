Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target to C$0.80

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

Shares of LSPKF opened at C$0.55 on Monday. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.