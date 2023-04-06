Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €170.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($216.30) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €268.00 ($291.30) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €209.20 ($227.39) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($148.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €197.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.41.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

