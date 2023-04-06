Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Roots has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

