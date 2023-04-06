Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

