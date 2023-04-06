Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $37,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $272.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.27 and its 200 day moving average is $264.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

