RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

