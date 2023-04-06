RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $16.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.