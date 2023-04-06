RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.