RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.