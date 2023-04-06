RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.
In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
