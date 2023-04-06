RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

