Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,497 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $13,883.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,977.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 1,111,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,349. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.