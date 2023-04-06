Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MU stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 8,021,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,536,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

