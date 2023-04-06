Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.