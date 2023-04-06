Rice Partnership LLC Buys 3,506 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DE traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.00. 613,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.13. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

