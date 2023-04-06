Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $104.31. 710,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

