Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

RVPH opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

