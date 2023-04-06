Reviewing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -19.37% -8.94% -7.66% Atomera N/A -77.58% -59.55%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $337.61 million 8.02 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -40.85 Atomera $380,000.00 366.12 -$17.44 million ($0.76) -7.54

This table compares Ambarella and Atomera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ambarella and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 14 0 2.68 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $95.78, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.88%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Ambarella.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atomera beats Ambarella on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

