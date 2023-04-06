Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Trading Up 3.5%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 26,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 232,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

RGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Resources Connection by 3,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after buying an additional 801,028 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Resources Connection by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

