Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Resources Connection Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

