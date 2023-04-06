Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

ABCB opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

