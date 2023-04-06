Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 474,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,823. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

