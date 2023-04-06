Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 320,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

