Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.62. 280,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,457. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

