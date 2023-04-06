Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.00. 710,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,421. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,648.03, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

