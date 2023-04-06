Regent Investment Management LLC Has $974,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $197.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

