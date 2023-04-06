Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

MA traded down $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $357.00. 363,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

