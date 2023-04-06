Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 1,808,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,148. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

