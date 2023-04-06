Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.07. 61,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,693. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.91.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

