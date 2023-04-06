Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,265 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

