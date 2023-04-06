Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC):
- 4/5/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 25,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,371,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,434.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
