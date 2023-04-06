Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC):

4/5/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Innovative Solutions and Support is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 25,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,371,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,434.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

