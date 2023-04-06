Raymond James Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Strong-Buy”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

