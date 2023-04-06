Raymond James Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Strong-Buy”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:EXR opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.
In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
