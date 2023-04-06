Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

