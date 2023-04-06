Raymond James Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $615.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $534.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.91. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
