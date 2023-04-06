Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,161,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,926. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

