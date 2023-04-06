Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 2,663,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,238,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.01 million, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.53.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.