Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Financial Analysis

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qualys and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 7 5 0 2.21 Paylocity 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $143.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $272.36, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Qualys.

This table compares Qualys and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $489.72 million 9.57 $107.99 million $2.76 45.87 Paylocity $852.65 million 12.17 $90.78 million $1.71 108.77

Qualys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paylocity. Qualys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 22.05% 29.43% 14.15% Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70%

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Qualys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys



Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

