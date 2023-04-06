Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Cut by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

