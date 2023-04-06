Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Endeavor Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of EDR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 over the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

